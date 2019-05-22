NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019: National Institute of Open Schooling likely to announce D.El.Ed result today, check scores at dled.nios.ac.in

NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019: The National Institute of Open Schooling is expected to declare its diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) fourth semester exam result 2019 today (22 May, 2019). Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their result through NIOS’s official website: dled.nios.ac.in

NIOS conducted D.El.Ed fourth semester examinations on 15 March and 16 March, 2019.

According to reports, SA Sharma, chairman of the National Institute of Open Schooling, confirmed that the results for the fourth semester will be released at 4 pm on the official website.

Once the result is declared, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results through the official website by following the step-by-step procedure listed below:

Steps to check NIOS D.El.Ed result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIOS: dled.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Result of the 4th D.El.Ed Examination

Step 3: Key in your enrollment number and date of birth and submit

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of it.

The fourth semester exam was conducted for two subject models. Learning in the Art, Health, Physical and Work Education at the Elementary Level (508) on 15 March 2019. Learning Social Science at Upper Primary Level (509) and Learning Science at Upper Primary Level (510) on 16 March, 2019.

NIOS has already announced the results of NIOS third semester exam on 27 February. It also conducted the fifth semester exam from 26 March to 30 March.

