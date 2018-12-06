NIOS 2nd DElEd 2018 result for second semester declared; check your scores at nios.ac.in

The result of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) second-semester examination has been released by The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on its official website, nios.ac.in.

The results have been released for the two courses — Learning Mathematics at Elementary Level (Subject code 504) and Learning Environmental Studies at Primary Level (Subject code 505). The examination for subject code 504 was held on 28 September and for subject code 505 on 29 September.

How to download NIOS DElEd Result

- Go to the official NIOS website — nios.ac.in

- Log in using suitable credentials like the registration number and or date of birth.

- Once logged in, click on the option ‘View Result’.

- NIOS DElEd Result 2018 will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the result and keep for future reference.

According to a Times of India report, around 12 lakh candidates had registered with the NIOS for this year's examination. The third-semester exam is scheduled to be held on 20 and 21 December.