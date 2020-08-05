Ninety-two new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra Police force take total to 10,026; over 8,000 cops recover
Maharashtra continues to be the worst COVID-affected state with a total of 1,42,458 active cases and 16,142 deaths, according to health ministry
Mumbai: With 92 new COVID-19 infections reported in the Maharashtra Police force in the past 24 hours, the overall count crossed the 10,000-mark on Wednesday.
The total count of coronavirus-infected cases in the force stands at 10,026, while no new death has been reported.
Of the total number of police personnel infected with coronavirus, 8,060 have recovered and 1,859 cases are active, informed the Maharashtra Police.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as it has a total of 1,42,458 active cases and 16,142 deaths. However, 2,99,356 coronavirus patients have also recovered in the state so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.
EC seeks Maharashtra CEO report after activist claims firm with 'BJP link' hired ahead of 2019 Assembly polls
Sachin Gokhale alleged that the government-empanelled agency employed by the Maharashtra CEO shared its registered address with an ad agency that was owned by the national convenor of BJP IT cell.
Maharashtra SSC pass percentage 2020: 95.30% clear exam, over 5.39 lakh pass with first division
Maharashtra SSC pass percentage 2020: After a decade-low pass percentage last year, there has been a huge rise of 18.20 percentage points in the success rate of Maharashtra Board class 10 students as compared to 2019.
Uddhav Thackeray asks Centre for help to set up permanent infectious disease hospital in Mumbai
He also sought an extension of the ongoing supply of PPE kits and N-95 masks from the Centre beyond September as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state