Nine tourists arrested on charges of molesting a minor and creating ruckus, caught while fleeing from Goa

India IANS May 30, 2018 15:59:23 IST

Panaji: Nine tourists from Pune were arrested on charge of molesting a minor, assaulting her minor brother and rioting at the popular beach village of Baga in North Goa, police said on Wednesday.

Representational image. AFP

The tourists earlier took snaps of the girl on the beach but later molested her and beat up her brother when the two objected to getting clicked. An FIR was registered under Sections 143, 147, 323, 354 with 149 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of the Goa Children's Act.

"The accused were caught while attempting to flee Goa. We have seized the mobile phone on which the girl's pictures were taken. It will be sent for forensic examination," Dalvi said.

Those arrested are Ramesh Kamble, Sanket Bhadale, Krishna Patil, Satyam Lambe, Aniket Gurav, Rishikesh Gurav, Akash Suvaskar, Sunny More, and Ishwar Pangare.

The coastal state, renowned as a beach and nightlife tourism destination, attracts nearly seven million tourists every year.


