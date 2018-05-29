You are here:
Nine killed, six injured in thunderstorms in Uttar Pradesh; rescue operations underway

India PTI May 29, 2018 10:42:23 IST

Lucknow: Nine persons were killed and six others injured in incidents of thunderstorm and lightning in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Representational image. Reuters

As many as five persons were killed and four others injured as lightning struck some parts of Unnao district on Monday night, Principal Secretary (Information) Avinish Awasthi said.

There are also reports of two persons each being killed in thunderstorm in Kanpur and Rae Bareli, he said.

Respective district magistrates have been directed to undertake rescue works and ensure distribution of relief in 24 hours, Awasthi added.


Updated Date: May 29, 2018 10:42 AM

