New Delhi: Nine people were killed and a girl rescued after a car they were travelling in was washed away by heavy flow of water in Dhela river of Ramanagar, Uttarakhand on Friday.

"Five people are still trapped in the car and the efforts to rescue them are on. The heavy flow of water in the river was induced by rains that hit the area," said Anand Bharan, DIG, Kumaon Range.

#WATCH Uttarakhand | 9 died, 1 girl rescued alive and about 5 trapped after a car washed away in Dhela river of Ramanagar amid heavy flow of water induced by rains early this morning, confirms Anand Bharan, DIG, Kumaon Range pic.twitter.com/Dxd27Di5mv — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 8, 2022

According to reports, the rescued girl is undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Ramnagar.

The incident took place at 5am. Among the killed, six are women and three men.

On 4 July, the Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rain in Uttarakhand for the next four days. An alert of heavy rain was issued in Dehradun, Nainital, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Tehri, Pauri, and Champawat.

On Monday heavy rain lashed Dehradun in which several trees were uprooted and vehicles were damaged.

The monsoon hit Uttarakhand last week raising concerns over landslides in the hill state. People have been advised to be alert due to landslides, rock fall, debris on roads, erosion and water flow in river drains through sensitive areas due to heavy rains.

With inputs from ANI

