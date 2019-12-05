Nine killed, 10 injured after bus rams into stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district; rescue operation underway

Rewa: Nine passengers were killed and 10 others seriously injured when their bus rammed into a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The accident took place near Gudh road, located about 25 km from Rewa, at around 6.30 am when the bus was on its way to Sidhi district from Rewa, he said.

Rewa: Five people have died and at least 7 have been injured in a collision between a truck and a bus. Injured have been admitted to hospital, rescue operations underway. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/ytYR0oDc06 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

“The bus hit the stationary truck from behind, killing nine people and injuring 10 others,” Rewa’s Superintendent of police Abid Khan said.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital, he added.

