Nilmani Phookan Jr: All you need to know about noted Assamese poet conferred with 56th Jnanpith award

The 56th Jnanpith Award 2020 was awarded to noted Assamese poet Nilmani Phookan Jr on 7 December, for his outstanding contribution to literature. He is the third person from Assam, after Birendra Kumar Bhattacharya and Mamoni Roisom Goswami, to be awarded India’s highest literary honour.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media and congratulated the 90-year-old poet on being conferred with the prestigious award.

History:

Nilmani Phookan Jr was born on 10 September 1933 in Dergaon, Assam. He started his professional writing career in the 1950s and took Assamese poetry to new heights. Inspired by nature, history, the lives of ordinary people and varied emotions such as pain and longing, Phookan's poetry has forged a connect with the people of the state.

His poetry was also inspired by French symbolism and used traditional language and imagery to create complex, incisive works. His innovative use of words as well as the bold, thematic imagery he used in his poems, won Phookan many admirers.

The 90-year-old poet continued writing till two years ago, when he stopped working due to ill health.

Awards and honours:

The noted poet was accorded with Sahitya Akademi Award in 1981. Phookan was also awarded Padma Shri in 1990 and the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship in 2002. The eminent poet also is a D.Litt from Dibrugarh University.

The great poet was also conferred with the title of ‘Jatiya Kabi’ and ‘Sahityacharya’ by the Assam Sahitya Sabha. The Sabha is also taking steps to make his work accessible to people living within and outside the state.

Nilmani Phookan Jr’s prominent works:

Surya Henu Nami Ahe Ei Nodiyedi, Kobita, Manas-Pratima, Phuli Thaka Suryamukhi Phultor Phale and Gulapi Jamur Lagna are some of Phookan's best known works.

Phookan is also an art critic focusing on folk art and folklore. He has also translated several poems from foreign languages, especially Japanese into the local language.