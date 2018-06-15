You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Nilgiris bus mishap: Death toll rises to nine after two more succumb to injuries

India Press Trust of India Jun 15, 2018 15:51:46 IST

Coimbatore: The death toll in the bus mishap in the hilly Nilgiris district went up to nine on Friday with two more people succumbing to injuries.

Seven passengers were killed and 27 others injured, some of them seriously, when the bus fell into the 500-feet gorge near Manthada in Nilgiris district on Thursday, police said.

Chennai: Police Personnel at the resort in Koovathur in East Coast Road outskirts of Chennai on Tuesday. AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala staying there. The two-judge bench comprising Justices P C Ghose and Amitava Roy directed Sasikala and the two relatives to surrender immediately to the trial court in Bengaluru and serve the remaining part of four-year jail term. PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar(PTI2_14_2017_000160B)

Representational Image. PTI

The driver of the state-run transport corporation bus was trying to avoid a pit on the ghat road when the mishap occurred killing six people on the spot while another died in hospital later. Among the injured admitted to the government hospital here, a male passenger succumbed to injuries around midnight, police said.

The bus conductor, who was admitted in a critical condition, died this morning, taking the number of deaths to nine, they said. The bus was proceeding from Udhagamandalam to Coonoor. Several parts of Nilgiris district have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days.


Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 15:51 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores