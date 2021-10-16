Nihang Sikh surrenders in Singhu lynching case; victim's family says that he was a drug addict and lured to protest site

On Friday, a man’s body with a severed wrist was found at the farmer’s protest site at the Singu border located on the outskirts of Delhi

Hours after a man's body with a severed wrist was found tied to a barricade at a farmers' protest site on the outskirts of Delhi, a member of the the Nihang community came forward and said that he was responsible for the crime and had done it to 'punish' the victim for the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib.

On Friday, the nation was rocked when a man who had been lynched, his hand chopped off and the body bearing over 10 wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons was found tied to a barricade at a farmers’ protest site at Kundli.

The accused, identified as Nihang Saravjeet Singh surrendered to the police on Friday, saying he took full responsibility of the incident, said a News18 report.

Hindustan Times reported that before being taken away by the cops, Singh said that he was ready to do things like this again if someone "dares to do crime like sacrilege again".

The report added that he chanted 'Jo Bole So Nihal' as he was taken into custody by the cops.

Singh will be produced in court on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim, who was identified as Lakhbir Singh — a Dalit farm labourer and a resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab — has demanded for justice and said that the guilty should be punished.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Baldev Singh, Lakhbir Singh's father-in-law said: "We do not know how he reached Singhu border and who has taken him there. I received a call from my daughter in the morning and she told me that Lakhbir is found dead at the Singhu border."

He said that Lakhbir was a daily wager and used to go to different places for his work. "He has three daughters and a wife in his family. How will they survive now without him?"

The family also claimed, as per ANI, that Lakhbir was a drug addict and that he was lured to the Singhu border.

"He was lured into going there. It should be probed and he must get justice," said Baldev Singh.

Punjab: Family members & relatives of Lakhbir Singh, who was killed at Singhu near Delhi-Haryana border, say he was an addict&lured to Singhu border "He was lured in to going there. It should be probed& he must get justice," his father-in-law said at his home in Taran Tarn y'day pic.twitter.com/1T1kZa0ZsI — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

Lakhbir's sister also added that she couldn't believe that he could desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib. "He took Rs 50 and said he was going for work in Chabal and will return after seven days. I thought he went to work there. He was not such a person (to commit desecration of Guru Granth Sahib). The perpetrators must be punished," said Raj Kaur.

Earlier on Friday morning, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Hansraj said that about 5 am on Friday, the Kundli police station received information about a body of a man hanged near a stage where the farmers have been protesting at the Singhu border.

"A police inspector reached the site with a team and found that the man's body only had his undergarment on and his hands had been chopped off. He was found hanging on the police barricade," he added.

The incident also evoked strong reactions from political parties.

Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell chief said had Rakesh Tikait not "justified" lynching in Lakhimpur Kheri, with Yogendra Yadav sitting next to him maintaining sanctimonious silence, the gory murder of a man at Kundli border would not have happened.

"Anarchists behind these protests in the name of farmers need to be exposed," he said.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy demanded that the incident be probed by the government and a report be made public in a week.

"The Singhu border horrible decapitation and hanging of Lakhveer needs to be probed by the government and a report made public in a week," he said.

Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said those who believe in humanity can never justify what happened at the Singhu border.

"Violence is condemnable and appalling. I am personally very pained by it," he tweeted.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also tweeted on the incident, saying, "What a sad and condemnable turn of events, fight for justice cannot become means to violence and deaths. This is shameful and the guilty need to be punished. Shameful."

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the "horrifying murder and hanging of the body at Singhu border is shameful, gruesome and a spine chilling act".

Former diplomat K C Singh also condemned the "gruesome murder" at Singhu and asserted that no crime justifies acts one associates with ISIS/Al Qaeda or vigilantism in Pakistan.

With inputs from agencies