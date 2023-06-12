While UP police are busy investigating the Ghaziabad Gaming Jihad case, another case with a similar storyline has surfaced in Delhi’s Turkman Gate area where a night shelter executive was repeatedly forced to convert to Islam by one Mohammad Kalim.

Delhi Police arrested the accused on Saturday following an FIR Sandeep Sagar, the caretaker of Turkman Gate shelter, who accused Kalim of using radical Islamic videos from YouTube to instil doubt in his victims’ faith.

Sources in Delhi police have claimed that Kalim used modus operandi similar to the Ghaziabad Gaming Jihad suspect who coerced Hindus into renouncing their faith while using gaming app ‘Fortnite’.

He allegedly compelled Hindu youths to recite religious verses before starting their work.

According to an FIR filed in Kalim’s case, it has been alleged that he tried to bribe Sandeep Sagar, the victim, by promising him a monthly payment of Rs one lakh, assistance in securing a government job, and arranging his marriage if he agreed to convert to Islam.

Sagar, who had served as a caretaker at the Night Shelter at Delhi Gate for four years, was coerced by Kalim into embracing Islam.

The FIR states, “Kalim started bothering me unnecessarily. Sometimes he would demand money, and other times he would force me to recite particular religious slogans/verses that were not from my religion before I started my work. I lodged a complaint in this regard at Police Station Daryaganj, but Kalim apologized and I forgave him.”

Sagar claims that he had complained about Kalim’s suspicious behaviour towards him was made to withdraw complaint after Kalim’s promises that he genuinely believes in Hindu-Muslim brotherhood.

However, it appears that Kalim did not mend his ways, prompting Sagar to request a transfer to Turkman Gate Night Shelter.

At this new location, Sagar encountered two individuals named Feroz and Zeeshan, who also resided at the night shelter. Mohammed Kalim would frequently visit the shelter to meet with them, and the trio would collect money for the Madrasa.

Sagar alleges that Kalim once again subjected him to watching specific YouTube videos, denigrating Hinduism and highlighting its supposed flaws.

He claimed that Kalim insisted Hinduism had no significant virtues. Moreover, Kalim tempted Sagar with promises of arranging his marriage, offering a monthly sum of one lakh rupees, and securing a government job if he complied with his demands.

Further allegations emerged as Sagar discovered that Kalim had coerced two Hindu youths, Sujit Kumar and Vicky Sharma, into converting to Islam.

Kalim reportedly exploited their religious beliefs, pointing out perceived flaws in Hinduism, and made persistent efforts to make him his prey.

Sagar also claimed that Kalim recently succeeded in converting a Hindu youth named Sanjeet Kumar, who now goes by the name Abbas.

These disturbing revelations shed light on the persistent nature of Kalim’s activities and the alleged impact he has had on vulnerable individuals seeking shelter at the night shelter.

Sandeep Saagar, the victim, made further allegations in the FIR stating that Mohd Kalim has filed a false case against him in Kamla Market as a means to exert pressure.

The victim asserts that Kalim has made derogatory remarks about his religion, causing offense to his religious sentiments, and persistently attempted to lure him into converting to Islam.

Frustrated by these actions, the victim expresses his inability to tolerate them any longer and urges the authorities to take appropriate legal action.

Kalim, a B.Tech Graduate

The police have confirmed that Kalim, a B.Tech graduate in Computer Science, has been arrested in connection with the case. They further stated that additional arrests are likely as a special team continues to investigate the matter.

Following Sandeep Sagar’s complaint, a preliminary inquiry was conducted by the police, which yielded prima facie evidence supporting the allegations.

Consequently, an FIR was registered at the Chandni Mahal Police Station under sections 153-A and 295-A of the Indian Penal Code. Kalim was apprehended on Saturday and subsequently produced before the court, where he has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

