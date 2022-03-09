NIFT Entrance Exam 2022 result to be out today; here's how to check your score
Candidates who cleared the examinations are eligible to appear for the NIFT Situation Test which will be conducted from 2 to 5 April
The result of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2022 entrance exam is expected today, 9 March. The institute will likely put out the results of the General Ability Test (GAT) and/ or Creative Ability Test (CAT) today on nift.ac.in.
The exam was conducted on 6 February this year.
NIFT Result 2022: Here’s how to check
Step 1: Go to the NIFT's official website – nift.ac.in
Step 2: Click on Admissions Tab available on the NIFT homepage
Step 3: Under the update tab, click on the NIFT results link
Step 4: Key in your roll number/ application number and date of birth and then click on the submit button
Step 5: The NIFT GAT / CAT 2022 result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download the NIFT GAT / CAT 2022 result and take a printout for future reference
Candidates who cleared the examinations are eligible to appear for the NIFT Situation Test. These applicants will have to provide their preferred exam cities for the Situation Test by logging in to niftadmissions.in. The deadline to provide the preferred exam cities for the Situation Test Round is 11 March.
NIFT aspirants are allowed to select up to three cities as their preferred locations. The NIFT Situation Test 2022 will be conducted from 2 to 5 April. The NIFT Group Discussion / Personal Interview Round will be conducted in batched from 7 to 26 April, as per reports. The final results of the NIFT admissions 2022 will be out in May.
For the unversed, the Institute offers six Bachelor of Design or BDes programmes such as Fashion Communication, Accessory Design, Knitwear Design, Fashion Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design. Apart from theses courses, NIFT also offers a Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech) and three Masters programmes- Master of Fashion Management (MFM), Master of Design (MDes), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).
For more details and queries related to the courses, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NIFT - nift.ac.in.
