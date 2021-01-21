NIFT 2021 extrance exam registration ends today; register with late payment fee at nift.ac.in by 24 January

Once the application process concludes, the NIFT exam authority will open the application correction window from 25 to 28 January

The registration for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance exam ends today, 21 January. Candidates who are eligible can apply online on the NIFT website - nift.ac.in.

The institute will allow candidates to register from 22 to 24 January on the payment of a late fee. The NIFT 2021 exam will be conducted on 14 February and will comprise of three stages - a pen and paper mode written test, a situation test and group discussion and finally a personal interview.

Here's how to apply for NIFT exam 2021:

Step 1: Candidates need to go to the official website - nift.ac.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the 'Admissions' tab and select 'Registration for Admission 2021'/

Step 3: Candidates need to click on the 'new log in' tab and enter the required details, following which they have to submit to generate login credentials.

Step 4: After going back to the previous page, candidates need to click on 'Login to your account'.

Step 5: Candidates need to login using email address and date of birth and fill in the application form, upload required documents and submit.

Here is the direct link to apply for NIFT exam 2021

Once the application process concludes, the NIFT exam authority will open the application correction window from 25 to 28 January. Candidates who have registered for NIFT 2021 admissions will be given the opportunity to rectify errors and make minor corrections to the application forms.

