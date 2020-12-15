NIFT 2021 admission: Registration for UG, PG courses opens at nift.ac.in; exam on 14 Feb

The online registrations at nift.ac.in will remain open till 21 January, however, candidates can apply till 24 January by paying an extra fee of Rs 5,000

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) application 2021 for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses has been released on the official website of the institute — nift.ac.in. Eligible candidates can register by 21 January without late fee.

If candidates miss the deadline, they can register between 22 and 24 January and pay late fee. The window to edit application form will be open from 25 to 28 January up to 4 pm.

The NIFT written entrance test 2020 will be conducted on 14 February. The admit card will be available for download on the official website from 1 February, 2 pm onwards.

The notification on the NIFT website says that it is mandatory for candidates appearing for the written exam to carry their COVID-19 test report.

According to Careers 360, General/OBC (non-creamy)/ GEN EWS category will have to pay application fee of Rs 2,000. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD category, the registration fee is Rs 1,000.

The entrance examination for admission in NIFT will be conducted in 32 cities across the country.

The result of NIFT 2021 entrance test will be declared by March. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for interview round and counselling.

There will be questions based on Quantitative Ability, Communication Ability, English Comprehension, Analytical Ability, and General Knowledge and Current Affairs.

Candidates applying for NIFT 2021 should have a valid email ID. They will be required to submit personal and education qualification details, scanned photograph and signature in jpg/jpeg format not exceeding 50 KB.

The payment of the application fee should be done online using Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI details.

Steps to apply for NIFT 2021 admission:

Step 1: Go to the official website of National Institute of Fashion Technology — nift.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the Admissions tab, click on the link that reads, "Registration for Admissions-2021"

Step 3: Tap on the link that mentions, "Fresh Candidate to create Log In (New Log In)"

Step 4: Enter all the details correctly.

Step 5: Login using registration details and fill the application form

Step 6: Upload relevant documents, photograph, signature in the correct format

Step 7: Pay the required application fee and press submit

Direct link to apply for NIFT 2021 admission: https://applyadmission.net/nift2021/