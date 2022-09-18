Multiple NIA raids in Andhra, Telangana; PFI members quizzed for 'terrorist training' under guise of karate classes

NIA on Sunday conducted raids in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore, Nandyal Kurnool, Kadapa and Guntur, Nizamabad and Telangana's Jagtial at premises linked to the accused and suspects in PFI cases

New Delhi: The NIA on Sunday conducted raids in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore, Nandyal and Telangana’s Jagtial, in connection with the Popular Front of India (PFI) case. The agency is searching the residence of PFI district convener Shadulla who is the main accused in the case.

Simultaneously, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches in Andhra’s Kurnool, Kadapa and Guntur and in Nizamabad at premises linked to the accused and suspects in the case.

The searches are being carried out in the case of “terrorist training” and “anti-national activities” under the guise of conducting karate lessons.

According to a report by India Today, 23 teams of NIA officials were simultaneously conducted searches in Nizamabad, Kurnool, Guntur and Nellore districts.

The officials have already apprehended Shadullah and other PFI members Mohammad Imran and Mohammad Abdul Mobin for questioning during the searches. They are being probed for instigating violence and illegal activities as well as training under the guise of teaching karate.

In Nellore, NIA started searches early in the morning in the Khaja Nagar area of Buchireddypalem town. Officials searched the residence of a person identified as Ilyaz, who has been missing for the last three months.

According to the report, he is allegedly connected with terrorist activities and runs a tiffin shop in Khaja Nagar. His family members are being probed by NIA officials.

The Hyderabad unit of NIA had on August 28, this year, registered a case under IPC sections 120B, 121A, 153A, 141, and certain sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The case pertains to PFI activities.

A report by ABP mentioned NIA saying that Telangana police during the investigation found that Abdul Khader, against whom an FIR was filed over two and half months ago by the Nizamabad police, has built a part of his house after members of PFI gave him Rs 6 lakh. The premise is being used as Karate coaching centre for the PFI activities under the guise of legal awareness.

The probe agency has informed that 27 alleged accused in the PFI case wanted to flair up communal violence in these states.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.