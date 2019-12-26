NIA raids Akhil Gogoi's residence in Guwahati; RTI activist to remain under police custody till tomorrow

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at the residence of RTI activist and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, who was arrested by the agency earlier this month, officials said.

Gogoi, whose custody was to end on Friday, has been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code and stringent Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act, the officials said.

The activist, who also gives advice to various farmer organisations, was arrested when Assam was witnessing widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

National Investigation Agency(NIA) conducts raid at activist Akhil Gogoi's residence in Guwahati. He was arrested by Assam Police on December 12 as a preventive measure amid protests against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/DhTA1RUt89 — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2019

