NIA proposal to set up research cell on Islamic State approved, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Hyderabad: The government has approved a proposal of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to open a research cell on terror group Islamic State, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Friday. The minister also said 100 new posts have been created in the NIA for effective investigation and supervision. "Terror funding is a big factor in promoting terrorism. The way NIA performed its role, the result is that there has been a decline in terror funding compared to earlier," Rajnath said. The circulation of fake Indian currency notes has also declined due to the combined efforts of the NIA and other central and state agencies, he said.

"We have also given approval to the NIA to set up a research cell on the Islamic State," Singh said. "The conviction rate of the NIA is 92 percent. It's a matter of pride for all us," he added. The NIA, he said, has been successful in establishing coordination with other agencies like state police and the anti-terror squads of different states. The Union home minister was speaking after inaugurating two new office-cum-housing complexes of the NIA here and Guwahati, built by NBCC India at a cost of about Rs 77 crore.

The Hyderabad NIA complex is an "all-inclusive" project and spread over 12,572 square metres. It has been constructed at a cost of about Rs 37 crore and consists of both administrative offices and residential flats for its staff. The Guwahati project entailed a cost of Rs 40 crore and has a built-up area of 9,830 square metres. Besides various office buildings and residential quarters, it also has barracks for jawans and a community centre, according to NBCC India.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.