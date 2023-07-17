NIA identifies Pakistan national who supplied weapons to kill Sidhu Moose Wala

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) officials probing the daylight murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, have found that the firearms used in the killing were provided by a Pakistani national residing in Dubai.

The individual has been identified as Hamid.

Anonymous sources within the NIA have been quoted in media reports stating that this is the first time a direct involvement of a Pakistani citizen has been uncovered in this particular murder case.

Reportedly, NIA officials have stated that prior to Moosewala’s murder, Hamid had met Shahbaz Ansari, a well-known arms supplier linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang based in Bulandshahr.

Ansari and his deceased father Qurban Ansari, served as the primary source of weapons for the Bishnoi gang.

It has come to light that the same weapons used in Moosewala’s murder were procured through the same network.

The meeting took place in Dubai. It was during this meeting that Hamid divulged his close ties with Goldie Brar, a notorious gangster and trusted associate of Bishnoi, who resides in Canada.

Additionally, NIA has reportedly established in its probe that Ansari had made multiple trips to Dubai, and during his visits, he established contact with Faizi Khan, a Pakistani national employed as a hawala operator in Dubai.

It was Faizi Khan who introduced Ansari to Hamid.

Subsequently, Ansari and Hamid engaged in discussions regarding the smuggling, trading, and supply of firearms and ammunition to India.

The Hindustan Times, citing the documents, reported that during one such meeting, Hamid informed Ansari that they were preparing to deliver assault rifles and other weapons to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for the purpose of assassinating Shubhdeep Singh, also known as Sidhu Moosewala.

NIA further asserted that Hamid maintained ‘regualr’ contact with Goldie Brar and had supplied him with firearms on multiple occasions.

To substantiate his claims, Hamid even played a recorded conversation to Ansari, which involved discussions about the arms supply to Goldie Brar.

Sidhu Moosewala was fatally shot by six assailants in Jawaharke village, located in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, last year. Goldie Brar had assumed responsibility for orchestrating the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.