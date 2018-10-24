NIA files chargesheet against Pakistan-based LeT terrorist who infiltrated across LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: The NIA on Wednesday said it has filed a chargesheet against a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist who was nabbed by security forces earlier this year, a fortnight after his group infiltrated into India from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged Zabiullah alias Hamza (20) under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Arms Act and few others.

The agency said Zabiullah hailed from Multan in Pakistan and his group was intercepted by security forces on the intervening night of 20-21 March in the forests of Chak Fatah Khan in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

While five terrorists of this LeT terrorists' group were killed in the encounter, Zabiullah managed to escape.

He was injured during the encounter, but managed to escape and was apprehended a fortnight later from the same district, it said.

Three army personnel and two policemen were killed, while four other troops were injured during this encounter.

During investigation, the NIA said it was found that in the first week of March this year, a group of six LeT terrorists infiltrated into India through the LoC along Kupwara.

"This group of terrorists was heading towards Lolab area of Kupwara for establishing their bases for carrying out subversive activities in furtherance of waging war against India."

"While this terrorist group was passing through the forests of Chak Fatah Khan, Halmatpora in Kupwara they were intercepted by security forces and a gun battle took place," the agency said.

The NIA, in the chargesheet, said the Pakistani terrorist infiltrated into India from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Investigation carried out by the NIA has proved that Zabiullah is a Pakistani national and belonged to the LeT. Evidence collected from the scene of crime clearly linked the AK 47 recovered from Zabiullah's possession with the empty cartridges recovered from the site of encounter. "

"Zabiullah also pointed out his place of residence in Pakistan, the training camps of LeT, the launching pads and the route taken by him to enter into the Indian territory during his questioning," it said.