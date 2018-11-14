NIA files chargesheet against Jammu and Kashmir separatist Asiya Andrabi, two associates for 'waging war' against India

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday filed a chargesheet against pro-Pakistani separatist and Dukhtaran-e-Millat head Asiya Andrabi and two of her associates for allegedly "waging war" against the country using social media and other internet platforms, officials said.

In a statement, the NIA's spokesman said Andrabi, Sofi Fehmeeda and Naheeda Nasreen were using various media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and TV channels including some in Pakistan to spread "insurrectionary imputations and hateful messages and speeches against India".

The Dukhtaran-E-Millat, which has been banned as a terrorist organisation, through Andrabi and others, openly advocates secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India and its merger with Pakistan through violent means.

It is engaged in anti-India activities and has been inciting the general populace of Kashmir for an armed rebellion against the Government of India with aid and assistance of terrorist organizations based in Pakistan.

The three were arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in April and the case was later transferred to the NIA in July.

The spokesman said the investigation has established that Andrabi used social media and other platforms to abet waging of war against India.

"She is spreading seditious and insurrectionary imputations against the Government of India. She is promoting ill-will and enmity between different communities in India on religious grounds. Investigation has also established that she has close contacts with designated global terrorist Hafeez Mohammad Saeed who is the head of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), internationally designated terrorist organizations that are based in Pakistan."

The NIA said that Sofi Fehmeeda, personal secretary to Andrabi, and Dukhtaran-E-Millat's general secretary, Naheeda Nasreen, have been instrumental in the use of social media and other platforms to abet waging of war against the Indian government besides spreading seditious and insurrectionary imputations against it, and are promoting ill-will and enmity between different communities in India on religious grounds.

They have collected funds to carry out terrorist activities of Dukhtaran-E-Millat and have used public platforms to incite Kashmiri youths to rise in armed rebellion against the government with the objective of securing cessation of Kashmir from India and its merger with Pakistan.