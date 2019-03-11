NIA files charge sheet against two Hizbul Mujahideen cadres; militants were planning attacks in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a charge sheet against two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists for hatching a conspiracy to carry out attacks in different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

They have been identified as Kamruj Zaman, hailing from Assam and Osama Bin Javed, who is from Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir and is absconding. The charge sheet was filed at an NIA special court in Lucknow.

The two accused were booked under Sections 120B and 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 17, 18, 38 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the NIA said in a statement.

The case was initially registered on 12 September, 2018 by the Uttar Pradesh police. It was re-registered by the NIA on 24 September, after which an investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the two accused had joined Hizbul Mujahideen and were imparted weapon training between June 2017 and March 2018 in Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.

After the completion of training, Zaman was directed to set up hideouts and select targets in Uttar Pradesh and Assam for terrorist attacks.

“On 8 April, 2018, a photograph of Zaman brandishing an automatic AK-47 rifle emerged on the social media, which was posted by Mannan Wani, slain terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen on his Facebook account,” NIA said in the statement.

“Zaman later escaped to Bangladesh fearing his arrest. However, he was constantly in touch with Javed and Riyaz Naikoo, a Hizbul Mujahideen operational commander in Kashmir,” the statement added.

In the first week of August 2018, Zaman returned to India and stayed in Assam for some time.

On 25 August, 2018, on the directions of Javed and Naikoo, Zaman proceeded to Kanpur where he carried out reconnaissance of a few temples to carry out terror attacks. He was also trying to collect arms and explosives to carry out terror activities, the statement further said.

