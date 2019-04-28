NIA conducts raids in Kerala in connection with Islamic State Kasaragod module case; three suspects interrogated

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at three locations in Kerala as part of an investigation in the Islamic State Kasaragod module case pertaining to youth from the state joining the terror organisation. The NIA searched two houses in Kasaragod and one in Palakkad.

NIA today carried out searches at three places in Kerala in connection with ISIS Kasaragod Module case. They are suspected to have links with some of accused in said case who left India to join terrorist organisation ISIS/ Daish. The 3 suspects are being questioned by NIA. pic.twitter.com/6bQtXkbIR8 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2019

According to ANI, the agency interrogated three individuals who are suspected to have links with some of the accused in the said case who left India to join the Islamist State.

The case first came to light in 2018 when the NIA busted an Islamic State module in Kasaragod and arrested a 25-year-old youth, Habeeb Rahman, The Indian Express reported.

During searches, the NIA officials seized a number of devices such as mobile phones, phone SIM cards, memory chips, pen drives and handwritten notes in Arabic and Malayalam from their possession. According to NDTV, DVDs of religious speeches and books authored by controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik were also found in their residences.

Further investigation revealed that a group of 14 people had left India or their workplaces in Middle-East Asia, between mid-May and early July, 2016, to join the terror organisation.

