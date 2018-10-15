NIA alleges mosque in Haryana's Palwal was built with the help of funds received from Lashkar-e-Taiba

Palwal (Haryana): A mosque in Haryana's Palwal district has come under the scanner of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after a probe by the central agency revealed that it was allegedly built with the help of funds received from Pakistan-based terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The LeT is a terror outfit of Mumbai attack mastermind and US-designate terrorist Hafiz Saeed.

The Khulafala-e-Rashideen mosque, located at Uttawar village, was searched by the NIA officers on 3 October, days after its sleuths arrested three men, including the Imam (priest) of the mosque, Mohammad Salman, in New Delhi in a terror-funding case.

A spokesperson for the NIA said that the Imam allegedly received a huge sum of money from a Dubai-based Pakistani citizen.

"The Imam of the Masjid, Mohammed Salman received Rs 70 lakh from a Dubai-based Pakistani citizen named Kamran. Salman received the money through Hawala from Dubai. We believe that Kamran is working for LeT and also provide funds for terrorist activities in India," the spokesperson told ANI.

However the residents of Palwal's Uttawar village maintain that Khulafa-e-Rashideen Masjid in the village is not funded by LeT as said by NIA

"The land is legal and people from many villages have funded construction of this mosque," says Ramesh Prajapati, Village headman.

The NIA is further questioning the office bearers of the mosque and scrutinising the account books, while, details of donations and documents have been seized.