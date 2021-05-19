The CHOs will be appointed on a contractual basis and will be given a monthly salary of Rs 25,000, along with maximum benefits of Rs 15,000 per month

The National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has announced as many as 2,850 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officers (CHOs). The recruitment drive is for the backlog vacancies, which will be filled between June 2021 to October 2021.

Here are the steps to apply for NHS MP CHO 2021 vacancies:

Step 1: Visit the website - sams.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find the option titled ‘Recruitment of 2850 Backlog Vacant Posts of Community Health Officers (CHOs)’. Click on this

Step 3: A new page will open. Now, click on ‘Apply’

Step 4: Click on ‘New Registration’ on the new page

Step 5: Enter your details to register

Step 6: Once registered, fill in the application form and upload all the required documents. Submit the form

Step 7: Download your filled NHS MP CHO 2021 application form

Step 8: Take a printout and keep it safely for future reference

Online application for the recruitment started on Saturday, 15 May. The last date to apply for NHS MP CHO 2021 recruitment is 31 May till 11.59 pm. The selected CHOs will be working at the sub-health centers. The CHOs will be appointed on a contractual basis.

As many as 33 percent of the total vacancies are reserved for women. CHOs will be given a monthly salary of Rs 25,000. They will also be entitled to receive maximum benefits of Rs 15,000 per month.