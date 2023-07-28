NHA launches 100 microsites project to accelerate digital health adoption across country
The microsite will be a cluster of all small and medium scale clinics, nursing homes, hospitals, labs, pharmacies and other healthcare facilities that are ABDM-enabled and offer digital health services to the patients.
The National Health Authority (NHA) has introduced the 100 Microsites project as part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) with the objective of promoting digital health adoption and enhancing healthcare accessibility for all.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, these microsites will serve as clusters for small and medium-scale clinics, nursing homes, hospitals, labs, pharmacies, and other healthcare facilities that are ABDM-enabled and offer digital health services to patients.
The microsites will be established across the country in various states/union territories, primarily implemented by State Mission Directors of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, while the National Health Authority will provide financial resources and overall guidance, the ministry said.
Related Articles
The main goal of these microsites is to create a small ecosystem in specific geographic areas where complete ABDM adoption is present, and the entire patient journey is digitized.
The State and Union Territory may collaborate with development partners and interfacing agencies to set up and manage the microsites. All healthcare facilities and professionals, especially from the private sector, will be registered in ABDM modules like Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Health Facility Registry (HFR), followed by the installation of ABDM-enabled applications within the microsite.
Patients visiting these centres will also become part of ABDM, with their health records linked to their ABHA.
Talking about the project, the CEO of NHA said “We aim to establish 100 such microsites across the country where focused efforts would be made to bring as many small-medium scale healthcare entities under the ABDM fold. This will not only increase adoption among private sector providers but will also help ABDM to expand its footprints among the private healthcare providers across the country as well.”
The project intends to raise awareness about ABDM and its benefits among small and medium-scale healthcare providers, encourage them to register on ABDM’s core registries, use ABDM-certified digital solutions and ultimately link digital health records. Such targeted adoption efforts are expected to activate the ecosystem for widespread ABDM adoption in the country.
also read
Digital India: We need to develop our own servers and cyber infrastructure, says Home Minister
Pitching for a strong cyber infrastructure in the country, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday stressed that India should work towards developing its own servers.
‘India's dominance in digital transactions is our new Identity’, says PM Modi
Addressing the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress at International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre, PM Modi said that in the last 4 years, a direct transfer of Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been made into farmers' bank accounts under the PM-KISAN scheme without any middlemen interference.
Indian telecom sector has emerged as a sunrise sector: Ashwini Vaishnaw
GSMA, which represents more than 750 mobile operators and 400 companies in the telecom ecosystem, recognizes one country every year. India was declared the winner in the ceremony held at Mobile World Congress Barcelona on 27 Feb 2023.