NextElection Promises Tracker: An interactive look at the Narendra Modi government's track record

A note on methodology

Commitments ie "promises" made by the current government have been tracked and examined to determine a status: Fulfilled, broken, or at some level in between, in order to keep voters and citizens informed. This is a core premise of democracy, where citizens are mandated to hold their governments responsible. Every effort has been made to ensure that the analysis is accurate and reliable, without commentary or opinion, and the presentation is simple and cross linked to resources and reports where available in the public domain. A promise is "broken" if the government has failed to deliver at the end of its tenure; considered "fulfilled" if the promise has been met in on-ground implantation and action. In all other cases, an intermediate status of "adequate progress" or "inadequate progress" has been given. The team would love to receive feedback on whether the analysis is by and large accurate, and promises to correct the analysis and verdict if found to be inaccurate or outdated.

This promise tracker has been made possible by the work done by citizens and civil society groups across the country. It was originally created by a team led by Anurag Kundu and Robin Keshaw, and has been enhanced with research done by the NextElection (click here for app) team and the No Voter Left Behind campaign.

NextElection is a platform that brings together citizens, activists, experts and government leaders to further push for issue-based governance and accountability. It is a tool to empower citizens, enable participative policy-making and strengthen democracy. It also functions as an accountability directory for use by citizens to see who is accountable for what issue and to review the work of our political leaders on those issues.

