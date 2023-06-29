India

Next Opposition meet to be held in Bengaluru on July 13, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Senior leaders of Opposition parties held the first meeting on June 23 to chart out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

June 29, 2023
Several Opposition leaders attended the meeting in Patna today to discuss strategy to form an anti-BJP front. PTI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that the next Opposition meeting will be held in Bengaluru and not in Shimla according to an earlier announcement.

The meeting will be held on July 13 in the capital of Karnataka.

The meeting was hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the JD(U) and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD. As the host, Kumar presided over the meeting attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, among others.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (TMC), her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann (AAP), Tamil Nadu’s M K Stalin (DMK), Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren (JMM), Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Maharashtra’s former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT), and NCP president Sharad Pawar were among the leaders attending the first high-level Opposition meeting.

Following the meeting, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced that it will not join any future Opposition unity parties until Congress publicly opposes the Centre’s ordinance to control administrative services in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Pawar recently said that no decision has been made yet about the “prime ministerial post”. He said that the first meeting focused on issues like inflation and unemployment.

