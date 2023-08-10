New Delhi | 10 August, 2023: News18 network has announced its upcoming conclave, “Rising India-She Shakti”, dedicated to recognizing the remarkable contributions of women trailblazers from several sectors, at Taj Palace, New Delhi, on August 11. This unique initiative aims to honour the accomplishments of women and will be driven by women as well. The conclave will serve as a platform to showcase their achievements, share stories, and inspire a new generation of leaders.

As underlined by PM Narendra Modi, India has now entered a women led development phase. The advancement towards becoming a developed nation is closely linked to the active participation of Indian women. ‘Rising India – She Shakti’ seeks to amplify the recognition of women who not only broke the glass ceiling but also broke gender stereotypes and inspired Atmanirbharta (self-reliance).

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will be the Chief Guest of the evening. The conclave will also see participation of influential personalities such as Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, popular actors Shraddha Kapoor and Shefali Shah, legendary singer Asha Bhosle, renowned playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan, and many other women achievers.

With an impressive line-up of speakers, the event will facilitate conversations with women trailblazers from all walks of life. Tessy Thomas, the Missile Woman of India, Shamika Ravi, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the PM, Budhri Tati, who helped over 500 women become Atmanirbhar in a naxal affected area, Yogita Raghuvanshi, India’s first female truck driver, Dr. Seema Rao, a combat trainer for armed forces, and many other unsung heroes from diverse backgrounds will share their inspiring stories at the conclave.

Identified under a common theme, each session will revolve around a specific sector where women have made significant strides. The Tech Shakti segment will facilitate conversations among women from the technical domain, Raksha Shakti session will see women from defense take the centre stage, women bureaucrats, policy influencers will share their stories in the Niti Shakti segment and Netritva Shakti session will discuss women leaders’ importance in politics. The conclave will host ten such segments with a diverse set of women achievers.

Tune in to the live streaming of ‘Rising India – She Shakti’ on CNN-News18’s YouTube channel on August 11th, starting 2:30 pm. Additionally, the event’s coverage will span across the entire News18 Network.