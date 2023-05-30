News18 Exclusive: 'India-America friendship has never been stronger,' says US ambassador Eric Garcetti

‘Friendship between India and US has never been stronger,” the American ambassador to India Eric Garcetti told CNN-News18 Managing Editor Zakka Jacob in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

‘India is a global force of cooperation, the bilateral relationship between India and US is historic and it is generational ‘ Garcetti said.

‘India is a global force of cooperation,the bilateral relationship between India and U.S. is historic and it is generational ‘ says U.S. ambassador to India @ericgarcetti in his first television interview with News18’s @Zakka_Jacob #India #USA pic.twitter.com/KSEnUS9EUX — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 30, 2023

“Coming to India has been phenomenal. It feels like home,” he added.

