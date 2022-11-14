News18 Exclusive: 'BJP will retain power in Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel will continue as CM,' says Amit Shah

New Delhi: “BJP will implement the Uniform Civil Code,” Union home minister Amit Shah said in an exclusive conversation with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi at News18 India’s ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’ event on Monday.

“Congress should tell clearly if they are in support of the Uniform Civil Code or not, From 1950, it is in our manifesto that we will bring Uniform Civil Code. In any secular nation, there should be equal laws for the citizens of all religions. This is the promise of our manifesto and we will fulfill it,” he said.

On Gujarat & Himachal Pradesh polls

Speaking on the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat, Amit Shah said that “BJP will retain power in the state with a record number of seats.”

“BJP has the blessings from the people of Gujarat. BJP left no stone unturned for the development of Gujarat and has met the expectation of the people of the state,” he added. Notably, Shah said, “Bhupendra Patel will remain the chief minister of Gujarat if BJP secures a majority.” Watch the full interview: On a question on the role of the Aam Aadmi Party, Shah said the people of Gujarat have never accepted the concept of a third party in the state. It is a habit of Gujaratis that they listen to everyone that has to say. And if people get influenced by these sayings, then I have nothing to say, the outcome will speak on its own.” Speaking on the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the Union home minister said that Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is leading the party “The BJP is contesting under his leadership. He will continue as CM if we form government in Himachal,” he added.

