News agency uses expletive to describe Narendra Modi, retracts copy later; report carried by news portals unedited

Indian news wire service IANS is at the centre of a controversy after it released an article for publication describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi using an expletive word, and which was published as-it-is by some news media websites.

The article, though since then been retracted by IANS and other news publications, it's likely to put the employees responsible for publishing the news service in the line of fire.

Firstpost managed to salvage a screenshot of the article published by one of the news portals and accessing its webcache (the direct link has been removed since then). The article was based on a new pro-farmer scheme on Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiya (PM-AASHA), which the Union Cabinet chaired by Modi had announced on Wednesday.

The article says: "'The new scheme, "Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan' (PM-AASHA), was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra ******** Modi."

The word in question is the non-abbreviated form of the last word in AIB.

An Exchange4Media reporter, also tweeted an image of the article on his Twitter profile:

Something huge happening! @ians_india, a news agency, gives out a story to news portal about a scheme in which the PM is referred to as "Narendra Bakhchod Modi" pic.twitter.com/suodTVDAhh — Nishant Saxena (@nishant9717) September 13, 2018

The news agency at 6.44 pm issued a corrected version of the article (the article according to IANS was moved by the news agency at 5.56 pm). And at 7 pm, issued a news advisory killing the previous story and warning editors against publishing the article.

"Attention Editors: IANS is withdrawing a story "Cabinet approves scheme on remunerative crop prices" which moved at 1756 hours. It contains inaccuracies. Please guard against its publication. A substitute version has moved at 1844 hours. Editor," the advisory said.