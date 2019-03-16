New Zealand shootings: Farhaj Ahsan from Hyderabad among Indians missing after attack; family in touch with govt, local MP

Hyderabad: Farhaj Ahsan, an Indian national and an MS graduate from the University of Auckland at New Zealand, is missing and is reported to have been at one of the two mosques where 49 people were killed in a shooting attack on Friday.

The 31-year-old engineer, who was living in New Zealand's Christchurch with his wife, three-year-old daughter and a 6-month-old son, is reportedly one of the nine Indians presumed missing after the suspected shooter, a self-declared white supremacist, opened fire in at least two mosques in the city neighbourhood.

Farhaj hails from Tolichowki in Hyderabad. He migrated to New Zealand after completing his BTech in India 4 years ago. He has been looking for employment after completing his MS from New Zealand. However, he did not have any stable employment and was surviving on temporary jobs that he came across.

Farhaj's father and other family members are devastated by the news and they refused to interact with the media, even as journalists thronged outside their Hyderabad resident. The family requested the media to leave the premises, telling them that Mohammed Sayeeduddin, Farhaj's father, is not in a situation to talk to anyone.

But a close relative of Farhaj informed us that the family was trying to get a visa to New Zealand. The family relative said that they were in touch with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and they are confident that the MP will help them get a visa so that they can go and get some information on Farhaj. They are awaiting further updates from the government.

Meanwhile, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader confirmed this information in a tweet on Friday evening, "Farhaj Ahsan, a person of Indian origin, was also reported to have gone to the same mosque and is currently missing. His family is in Hyderabad. I request immediate assistance for his family as well. His family's contact details are available with me and I'll share the same with you” along with a photo of Farhaj.

Owaisi confirmed that another Indian national from Hyderabad, Ahmed Jehangir was also shot at and is in a critical condition. He requested assistance for the family and a visa for Jehangir's brother Khursheed, tagging Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj in the tweet.

At 9.40 PM on Friday, Owaisi tweeted: "UPDATE: I'd like to thank @SushmaSwaraj for personally updating me about MEA's efforts in assisting Ahmed’s & Ahsan’s families reach NZ in time. We are in touch with @MEAIndiaMEA & they have assured us that they’re making all efforts to get the visa process expedited."

