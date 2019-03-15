New Zealand mosque shooting: Brother of Indian national injured requests Indian govt for visa assistance

The brother of an Indian national injured in the New Zealand mosque shooting on Friday requested the Indian government to help him get a visa so he could travel to New Zealand to attend to his brother.

"We haven't been able to get proper information yet. I request the government to help me to get a visa so I can travel to New Zealand to take care of my brother," ANI quoted Khurshid Jahangir as saying.

"My brother was injured and is now recovering in a hospital. He is currently undergoing surgery. We have seen in the video he has been shot in the chest. We're trying to reach the Embassy," he further said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also tweeted, saying that an Indian national called Ahmed Jahangir was shot in the attack and his brother was a resident of Hyderabad.

These are Mr. Khursheed’s passport details. His brother is serious & his family has little support. I’m only requesting the immediate support of your good offices in expediting his visa process. He’ll make all arrangements to travel to NZ by himself pic.twitter.com/vXMbnZeJ2X — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 15, 2019

Owaisi further said that another person of Indian origin, Farhaj Ahsan, was missing after the attack. He requested the Centre to provide his family in Hyderabad "immediate assistance".

Farhaj Ahsan, a person of Indian origin, was also reported to have gone to the same mosque and is currently missing. His family in Hyderabad, I request immediate assistance to his family as well. His family’s contact details are available with me & I’ll share the same with you. pic.twitter.com/KYwBcs2yTM — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 15, 2019

India on Friday said its High Commission in New Zealand was ascertaining more details about the possibility of Indians being affected by the terror attacks on two Christchurch mosques and urged the community to contact the mission for any assistance.

At least 49 worshippers were killed in attacks on the Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city's outer suburb.

In New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that India's High Commission in New Zealand is in touch with local authorities for more information.

"Our mission is in touch with local authorities to ascertain more details. It is a sensitive matter and therefore we can't give confirmed numbers/names till we are absolutely certain," he said.

India's High Commission said that any Indian national affected by the attacks on two Christchurch mosques can contact the mission for assistance.

Expressing shock over the incident, the mission tweeted two contact numbers: 021803899 and 021850033, for providing assistance.

With inputs from PTI

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.