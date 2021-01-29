New session in CISCE-affiliated schools to start between March and June; board exams dates to be announced later
CISCE clarified that it had postponed the board exams as students were unable to prepare for tests due to COVID-19 situation and also because of elections in some states in the months of February and March
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced that all affiliated schools will commence their new academic session between March and June. Hill schools will be reopening in February itself. CISCE, has, however, added that the date for CISCE Board Exams 2021 have been postponed and will not be conducted during the usual February window, reported NDTV.
According to the report, CISCE has clarified that exams have been postponed as students were not able to prepare for it due to the COVID-19 pandemic and various states will be holding elections during February and March. CISCE has stated that the final dates for the examination will be declared later at an appropriate time.
As per a report in Times Now, the council has stated that queries regarding the beginning of the new academic session have been raised since the class 10 and 12 examination dates have not been finalised yet.
In an interview with The Times of India, CISCE chief executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon spoke on the topic of queries regarding the 2021-22 academic session, stating that it is probably because ICSE and ISC exams have not been scheduled yet. He went on to add that the 2021 boards will not take place in February and March and that the dates will be announced later.
