'New Parliament is an example of India's development', says Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh read out Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s message on the occasion of the new Parliament building’s inauguration.

“I congratulate the entire country on the day the Indian democracy has reached a milestone in developing itself,” he said.

“The new Parliament has become an example of India’s development since it gained independence,” he added.

The Vice President said that he believes that the new Parliament built during India’s “Amrit Kaal” will be a witness to the country’s development in the future.

“The new parliament portrays our technological prowess and is a pride to our nation,” Dhankhar wrote.

“Today, with the inauguration of the new Parliament building, we have been able to break free from a colonial mindset. I am sure that the complex will act as a pillar to Indian traditions,” he added.

Following the addresses of the Vice President and President of India, PM Modi also launched a special Rs 75 coin to mark the inauguration.

Notably, the country is also celebrating its 75th year of independence.

A special stamp to mark the occasion was also launched.

The obverse face of the coin bears the Lion Capital of ‘Ashoka Pillar’ in the centre with the legend ‘Satyamev Jayate’ inscribed below. The Ashoka Pillar is flanked by the word ‘Bharat’ in Devnagri script on the left periphery and the word ‘INDIA’ in English on the right periphery.

The reverse face of the coin bears the image of the Parliament Complex. On the upper periphery, the inscription ‘Sansi Sankul’ is written in Devnagari script and on the lower periphery, the inscription ‘PARLIAMENT COMPLEX’ is written in English. Also, the Year ‘2023’ in International numeral is written below the image of the Parliament Complex.

