New Parliament Building Inauguration: Centre to launch Rs 75 coin to mark the occasion

The Union Finance Ministry on Thursday announced that it will launch a ₹75 coin to mark the launch of the new Parliament Building.

The Ministry of Finance on May 25 issued a notification in this regard. The face of the coin shall bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the Centre; The words ‘Satyameva Jayate’ will be inscribed below.

According to the information, the other side of the coin will bear the image of the parliament complex with the words ‘Sansad Sankul’ inscribed in the Devnagari script at the top and the word ‘parliament complex’ written at the bottom.

The coin will also have the inscription ‘Parliament Complex’ with the image of the new building.

As per the notification, the coin will be circular in shape with a 44 millimeters diameter and 200 serrations along the edges.

The design of the coin will be according to the guidelines specified in the First Schedule of the Constitution.

India’s new Parliament building is scheduled to be inaugurated on Sunday i.e. 28 May. At least 19 opposition parties have raised objections saying that the President and not the Prime Minister should inaugurate the new Parliament building.

Opposition parties led by the Congress will boycott the event, saying the decision of the PM to inaugurate it himself and “completely sidelining” President Droupadi Murmu insults the high office of the President and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

“The President is not only the Head of State in India but also an integral part of the Parliament…. The Parliament cannot function without the President. Yet, the Prime Minister has decided to inaugurate the new Parliament building without her,” the joint statement of like-minded opposition parties read.

The 19 opposition parties said Article 79 of the Constitution of India states, “There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses to be known respectively as the Council of States and the House of the People.”

