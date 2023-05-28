New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE: PM Modi places historic 'Sengol' near Lok Sabha Speaker's chair

New Parliament Building Inauguration Ceremony LIVE Updates: Ahead of the inauguration, Adheenams from Tamil Nadu, handed over the ‘Sengol’, historic scepter, to PM Narendra Modi

FP Staff May 28, 2023 07:00:08 IST
Adheenams hand over 'Sengol' to PM Narendra Modi. Twitter/@airnewsalerts

Highlights

07:59 (ist)

New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE

Historic Sengol placed near Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair

PM Modi places the historic 'Sengol' in the new Parliament building near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair.
07:52 (ist)

New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE

PM Modi bows before 'Sengol'

PM Modi bows as a symbol of reverence before the 'Sengol' during the event marking the start of the new Parliament building's inauguration.
07:43 (ist)

New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE

Puja commences for new Parliament building's opening

PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla commence puja for the new Parliament building's opening.

The puja ritual will last roughly an hour. Following the puja, the Prime Minister will receive the 'Sengol' and install it in the new Parliament.
07:38 (ist)

New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE

PM offers flowers at statue of Mahatma Gandhi

PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament House ahead of the new building's inauguration.
07:36 (ist)

New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE

PM arrives at new Parliament Building

PM Modi arrives at the new Parliament Building accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
07:34 (ist)

New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE

Security beefed up in and around complex, wrestlers to continue protest

With the grand inauguration of the new Parliament building today, thousands of police personnel have been deployed in Lutyens’ Delhi in and around the new Parliament building complex.

Meanwhile, wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, barely two kilometres away, have decided to carry on with their “Mahapanchayat” no matter what.

The police, on the other hand, are on high alert to ensure that no protestor moves toward the new Parliament complex as permission has not been granted to hold the “Mahila Mahapanchayat”.

07:25 (ist)

New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE

PM Modi to arrive shortly

PM Modi is anticipated to arrive soon, and the ritual will begin with a puja that will last around one hour.
07:20 (ist)

New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE

Returning to the Vedas

According to ANI sources, several Vedic rites would be done before the opening of the new Parliament building.

Around 12 pm, the inauguration ceremony will begin.

According to the sources, an elaborate ceremony will start at 7:30 am, which will involve pujas done in a Vedic ceremonial manner. These pujas will continue till 9 am.
07:15 (ist)

New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE

Adheenams to be present for the ceremony

Adheenams from various Tamil Nadu mutts leave towards the new Parliament building to attend the inaugural event.

Earlier, on the eve of the new Parliament building's opening, the Adheenams (priests) handed over the sacred sceptre, 'Sengol,' to PM Modi.
07:11 (ist)

New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE

VIPs arrive at new Parliament House

VIPs begin to arrive at the new Parliament House ahead of the inaugural event.
07:07 (ist)

New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE

Sengol was disrespected, says PM ahead of new Parliament inauguration

“It would have been good if the holy Sengol would have been given due respect and an honourable position after independence,” PM Narendra Modi said on Saturday after receiving the sacred sceptre from Adheenams (priests) handed over the sacred sceptre to him, on the eve of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

“But this Sengol was kept on display as a walking stick in Anand Bhavan, Prayagraj. Your ‘sevak’ and our Govt have brought the Sengol out of Anand Bhavan,” he added.
07:01 (ist)

New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar congratulates PM Modi

Akshar Kumar, a Bollywood actor, tweeted his congratulations to PM Modi and stated that he was "proud to see this glorious new building of the Parliament."
06:55 (ist)

New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE

Important day for India

The 18th pontiff of Tamil Nadu's Vellakuruchi Adheenam said that India will inaugurate its new Parliament building today, making it an important day for the country.

The 'Sengol' will be placed next to the Speaker's seat. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the new, technologically advanced Parliament building, today.

Before PM Modi inaugurates the new Parliament building, several Vedic rites will be carried out, according to sources.

On Sunday, the new Parliament building will be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi and Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla.

Even though the precise information about the inauguration has not been made public, ANI has learned from trustworthy sources that it will happen in two stages.

Numerous events, including puja, will take place throughout the inauguration beginning on Sunday morning. PM Modi will then receive the Sengol and install it following a ceremony. The plaque will then be unveiled when the diya has been lit.

Additionally, there will be a Sarv Dharma Sabha and PM Modi will speak with Shramjeevis.

PM Modi will honour the construction worker for their contribution to the Parliament.

The inauguration ceremony will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a Vedic ceremonial puja. These pujas will continue till nine in the morning.

According to the sources, the rituals ahead of the inaugural ceremony will begin in the morning and is likely to be held in a pandal (canopy) near the Gandhi statue in Parliament. PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Hariwansh and some senior ministers in the government are likely to be part of the ceremony.

A prayer ceremony will also be organised on the premises of the parliament-building”>new parliament building, say the sources.

The morning phase will end at close to 9:30 am after which the second leg of the ceremony is expected to begin at noon with the singing of the national anthem in the Lok Sabha chamber in the presence of all the dignitaries including PM Modi.

At 11:30 am, all the invitees including members of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha, chairman and other distinguished guests are expected to be seated in the Lok Sabha chamber in the new building.

During this phase, a speech will be delivered by the Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman, Hariwansh, who will further read a written congratulatory message on behalf of Rajya Sabha, Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankar. A written message by President Droupadi Murmu will also be read out on the occasion.

Updated Date: May 28, 2023 08:02:44 IST

