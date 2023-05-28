New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE: PM Modi places historic 'Sengol' near Lok Sabha Speaker's chair

07:34 (ist)

New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE

Security beefed up in and around complex, wrestlers to continue protest

With the grand inauguration of the new Parliament building today, thousands of police personnel have been deployed in Lutyens’ Delhi in and around the new Parliament building complex.

Meanwhile, wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, barely two kilometres away, have decided to carry on with their “Mahapanchayat” no matter what.

The police, on the other hand, are on high alert to ensure that no protestor moves toward the new Parliament complex as permission has not been granted to hold the “Mahila Mahapanchayat”.

Read More