New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE: PM Modi places historic 'Sengol' near Lok Sabha Speaker's chair

Adheenams hand over 'Sengol' to PM Narendra Modi. Twitter/@airnewsalerts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the new, technologically advanced Parliament building, today.
Before PM Modi inaugurates the new Parliament building, several Vedic rites will be carried out, according to sources.
On Sunday, the new Parliament building will be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi and Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla.
Even though the precise information about the inauguration has not been made public, ANI has learned from trustworthy sources that it will happen in two stages.
Numerous events, including puja, will take place throughout the inauguration beginning on Sunday morning. PM Modi will then receive the Sengol and install it following a ceremony. The plaque will then be unveiled when the diya has been lit.
Additionally, there will be a Sarv Dharma Sabha and PM Modi will speak with Shramjeevis.
PM Modi will honour the construction worker for their contribution to the Parliament.
The inauguration ceremony will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a Vedic ceremonial puja. These pujas will continue till nine in the morning.
According to the sources, the rituals ahead of the inaugural ceremony will begin in the morning and is likely to be held in a pandal (canopy) near the Gandhi statue in Parliament. PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Hariwansh and some senior ministers in the government are likely to be part of the ceremony.
A prayer ceremony will also be organised on the premises of the parliament-building”>new parliament building, say the sources.
The morning phase will end at close to 9:30 am after which the second leg of the ceremony is expected to begin at noon with the singing of the national anthem in the Lok Sabha chamber in the presence of all the dignitaries including PM Modi.
At 11:30 am, all the invitees including members of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha, chairman and other distinguished guests are expected to be seated in the Lok Sabha chamber in the new building.
During this phase, a speech will be delivered by the Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman, Hariwansh, who will further read a written congratulatory message on behalf of Rajya Sabha, Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankar. A written message by President Droupadi Murmu will also be read out on the occasion.
