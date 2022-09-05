India

New Delhi: Rajpath and Central Vista lawns to be renamed as Kartavya Path

The move comes days after the government replaced the colonial St. George's Cross with Chhatrapati Shivaji's seal on the Indian Navy's new ensign (flag)

FP Staff September 05, 2022 20:08:12 IST
New Delhi: Rajpath and Central Vista lawns to be renamed as Kartavya Path

A street sweeper walks across Rajpath road in front of the India Gate in New Delhi on July 22, 2020. AFP

New Delhi: The Centre will be renaming the Rajpath and the Central Vista lawns as ‘Kartavya Path,’ ANI reported on Monday.

The move comes days after the government replaced the colonial St. George’s Cross with Chhatrapati Shivaji’s seal on the Indian Navy’s new ensign (flag).

In his Independence Day speech on 15 August, prime minister Narendra Modi stressed on the abolition of symbols related to colonial mindset.

Earlier, the name of the road on which PM’s official residence is located was changed from Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg.

Also read: No more picnics at India Gate and other rules that come with revamped Central Vista Avenue

Built during British rule in the early 20th century, Rajpath literally translates to king’s way. It was named so in honour of King George V.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 05, 2022 20:40:56 IST

TAGS: