New Delhi: Rajpath and Central Vista lawns to be renamed as Kartavya Path

New Delhi: The Centre will be renaming the Rajpath and the Central Vista lawns as ‘Kartavya Path,’ ANI reported on Monday.

The move comes days after the government replaced the colonial St. George’s Cross with Chhatrapati Shivaji’s seal on the Indian Navy’s new ensign (flag).

In his Independence Day speech on 15 August, prime minister Narendra Modi stressed on the abolition of symbols related to colonial mindset.

Earlier, the name of the road on which PM’s official residence is located was changed from Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg.

Built during British rule in the early 20th century, Rajpath literally translates to king’s way. It was named so in honour of King George V.

