Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal arrives in New Delhi, receives warm welcome by MoS Meenakashi Lekhi

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal arrived in New Delhi for his four-day visit to India on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, he received a warm welcome from Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi. The External Affairs Ministry tweeted, “PM @cmprachanda of Nepal arrives in New Delhi on his first overseas visit after assumption of office. Warmly welcomed by MoS @M_Lekhi at the airport. The visit will impart renewed momentum to the close and unique India-Nepal relationship.”

PM Prachanda will hold meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Apart from official business, the leader will also pay a visit to the holy towns of Ujjain and Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Confirming the arrival of Nepal Prime Minister ‘Prachanda’ in the national capital, the Ambassador of Nepal to India, Shankar P Sharma wrote on Twitter on Monday and said, “Rt. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Pushpa Kamal Dahal has arrived in New Delhi on a four-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. PM Dahal was warmly received at the airport by MoS Smt. @M_Lekhi.”

This has marked Dahal’s first official foreign trip since he assumed office in December 2022. He has previously visited India thrice during his earlier tenures.

India’s foreign ministry said in a statement earlier, “The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The bilateral relations between the two countries have significantly strengthened in the last few years in all areas of cooperation.”

