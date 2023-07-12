The Delhi police have booked a Nepal national for allegedly abusing the Air India crew members onboard and breaking the lavatory door on a flight from Toronto to Delhi on Tuesday.

According to the FIR, the accused identified as Mahesh Singh Pandit changed his seat from 26 E to 26 F and then hurled abuses on the economy class crew members.

In the FIR registered by the victim’s cabin supervisor Aditya Kumar further added the passenger stopped his distressing behaviour after they informed the pilot in command and issued him an oral warning.

Later after lunch service, the smoke alarm sounded and after opening the LAV door, he caught the passenger with a cigarette lighter and smoking smell.

“When I opened the door in front of the passenger, he pushed me back and ran to his seat 26F. When I tried to stop him, he pushed me and abused me also. Later he broke the LAV door 3F-RC. Then I informed the captain immediately and as per captain instruction with the help of cabin crew Punit Sharma and other four passengers we tried to restrain him as per SOP,” Aditya added.

Cabin supervisor Aditya in his FIR also mentioned that they were success in restraining the accused passenger with 10 other fellow passengers and but later got the information that the accused was trying to beat the passengers also.

“With the help of 10 passengers and two cabin crew, we successfully restrained the accused passenger. After that I came back to my allotted first class but got the information that he is still trying to beat the passengers,” Aditya said.

Delhi Police registered a case under sections 323/506/336 Indian Penal Code and 22,23,25 Aircraft rules at IGI Police station.

