‘Neither do anything, nor let anyone else do anything’: PM Modi's jibe at Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday criticized the Opposition parties, alleging that they oppose everything that the BJP government is undertaking to enhance the nation’s well-being.

PM Modi was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ scheme on Sunday, and said, “Unfortunately, a section of the Opposition in our country is following the old methods even today. They will neither do anything by themselves nor let anyone else do anythig.”

“The country built a modern Parliament building. Parliament is the symbol of the country’s democracy. It has representation from the Ruling side as well as from the Opposition. But this section of the Opposition opposed the new Parliament building,” Modi said.

“We redeveloped Kartavya Path but they opposed that too,” he added.

“For 70 years, they didn’t even build a war memorial for the Bravehearts of the country. When we built National War Memorial, they felt no shame in criticising that too. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Statue of Unity is the tallest building in the world. Every Indian is proud of it. But none of the big leaders of a few political parties ever visited the Statue. But rising above from negative, we are moving forward on the path of positive politics as a mission,” PM Modi added.

Further, PM Modi, when discussing the redevelopment project, expressed, “Every Amrit station will stand as a representation of the city’s contemporary ambitions and historical legacy.”

The extensive redevelopment endeavor is projected to have an approximate value of around Rs 25,000 crore.

According to officials, the 508 stations chosen for the redevelopment project, are spread across 27 states and union territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana, 13 in Karnataka among others.

The project aims at ensuring provision of modern passenger amenities along with well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and well-designed signage for the guidance of passengers. The design of the station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched to redevelop 1,309 stations across the country.

With inputs from ANI