You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

'Neither anger nor peace': After Angry Hanuman, Mangaluru vector artist Karan Acharya creates stoic Rama

India FP Staff Jul 30, 2018 16:56:18 IST

After his 'Angry Hanuman' poster went viral, artist Karan Acharya has come up with another piece of vector art: Of Lord Rama.

vector art of Lord Rama. Image credit: Karan Acharya's blog

Vector art of Lord Rama. Image credit: Karan Acharya's blog

The artist, who runs a company with his wife Pooja, brother-in-law Gurudeep and friend Havish, told The Times of India, "We launched the t-shirts with vector art on Sri Rama online in Bengaluru. I had uploaded the image only to wish people who observe 'Ramayana masa'." He added that he never expected such a huge response.

One of Acharya's creations presents Lord Rama with a beard and he explained that after spending years in forest, it is quite natural for Rama to have a beard. He told India Today that since people preferred to see Lord Rama without a beard, he created another set of portraits for them.

"When you see Lord Rama's face, your mind is filled with peace. My creation neither reflects anger nor peace, but something in between," Acharya was quoted as saying in the India Today report.

His 'Angry Hanuman' artwork was even praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Mangaluru in May. "This is a laudable achievement and is the power of his achievement, talent and imagination. This is the pride of Mangaluru. All TV channels are queued up for his interview", Modi said.

According to a report in The News Minute, Acharya created the vector image of Hanuman in 2015 after requests from a youth club in his village to put something on the flags for Ganesh Chathurti. The vector is now seen on everything from t-shirts to windshields.


Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 16:56 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores