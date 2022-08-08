Neighbour nuisance: Man booked for his ‘whistling’ parrot, one held for flashing next-door woman

In at least two separate incidents in Pune city, neighbours have allegedly frustrated their fellow dwellers

Pune: ‘Man is a social animal’ has said Aristotle. As such, neighbours play a crucial role in helping us live a better life. But, that is not always the case, certainly not in Pune.

A man was booked because his Parrot’s whistling annoyed a nearby living elderly person. While in the other case a 52-years old man allegedly flashed at a neighbouring 30-years old woman.

In the former one, the Shivajinagar resident was booked under a non-cognisable offence and charges of breach of peace and criminal intimidation were filed against the parrot’s owner after the complaint of the senior citizen in Khadki police station

The Police said that the parrot's whistling and squawking irritated a 72-year-old man, who complained to the bird's owner and advised him to confine the bird to the home so as not to annoy the old guy. The elderly guy was, however, threatened by the parrot's owner and ordered to mind his own business.

“We have told the parrot owner to keep the pet inside his house so that it cannot disturb others,” said the police officer.

While in the latter one, Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested the man from Chikhali.

“On Saturday around 7.30pm, the woman was drying clothes in her house, when the man called her and flashed her,” a police officer said. The Policeman continued by saying that the lady initially ignored him but then, he shouted out to her and repeated the action.

