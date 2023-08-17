Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government over renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library and said, “Nehru Ji is known for the work he did and not just his name”.

Speaking to ANI at the Delhi airport before departing for a two-day visit to Leh, Rahul said, “Nehru-ji ki pehchaan unke karam hai, unka naam nahi (Nehru-ji is known for his work and not his name).”

Gandhi’s reaction come after after a war of word broke out between the BJP and the Congress where the Congress said BJP replaced N with P which stands for the party’s pettiness and peeve.

The Central government has officially renamed the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML).

The vice-chairman of PMML A Surya Prakash confirmed the change of name on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is now Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society w.e.f August 14, 2023 – in tune with the democratisation and diversification of the remit of the society. Happy Independence Day!” he said.

The decision to change Nehru Memorial Museum’s name to Prime Ministers’ Museum was taken in June during a special meeting that was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also the Vice-President of the Society.

This project was approved by the Executive Council of NMML in its 162nd meeting which was held in November 2016. The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was opened to the public on April 21 last year.

The inauguration ceremony, however, was skipped by the Nehru-Gandhi family marking their distaste for the change of name.