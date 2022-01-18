NEET UG counselling 2021: MCC releases state schedule at mcc.nic.in; check details here

The 1st round of NEET UG counselling will be conducted by the respective state authorities till 31 January

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 state counselling schedule has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates can view the official schedule on the MCC website at https://mcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the first round of state NEET UG counselling will begin on 27 January. The round 1 NEET UG counselling will be conducted by the respective state authorities till 31 January. The last date for candidates to report to the allotted institute is 7 February as per the official schedule.

View the NEET UG counselling state schedule here.

The second round of state counselling is scheduled to take place from 15 to 18 February and the deadline to join the allotted college is 24 February.

The third round of counselling, which is the mop-up round will be held by state authorities from 7 to 10 March, with 15 March as the last date of joining the institute.

An online stray vacancy round will be conducted on 16 March. The deadline for reporting to college is 20 March.

The MCC had also released the NEET UG 2021 counselling schedule for 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The schedule will also consist of four rounds of counselling, similar to the state schedule. The registration for the AIQ NEET UG counselling 2021 will be held from 19 to 24 January. The seat allotment results are expected to be out on 29 January this year.

The AIQ quota counselling will see new registrations only in the first, second and mop-up round. No new registrations will be done for the AIQ stray vacancy round, as per the MCC.

The second round of AIQ counselling by NEET UG authorities will be held from 9 to 18 February, according to the notice. The NEET UG 2021 AIQ counselling round 2 seat allotment results are expected to be declared on 19 February.

For more details regarding the counselling schedule, documents required and detailed process, candidates can visit the official website of the MCC.

