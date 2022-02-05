NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Round 1 seat allotment results expected today; check details here

Counselling is being conducted by the AACCC for admission to courses such as Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

The results for round 1of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) AYUSH undergraduate Counselling 2021 will be announced today, 5 February, by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC). Candidates who applied for various courses will be able to check their seat allotment results on the AACCC website - http://aaccc.gov.in.

The AYUSH UG Counselling is being conducted by the AACCC for admission to courses such as Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS).

NEET AYUSH Counselling 2021: Simple steps to check Round 1 seat allotment results

Visit the official website of AACCC- http://aaccc.gov.in

On the homepage of the website, search for AYUSH UG counselling and click on the link

Login on the portal by entering your roll number and password

The result of the NEET AYUSH Counselling 2021 round 1 will be displayed on the screen

Download NEET AYUSH Counselling 2021 round 1 result and keep a hard copy for future references

Round 1 candidates can report to their allotted institute from 7 to 14 February.

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will conduct the UG counselling 2021 for the All India Quota (AIQ) seats in four rounds, including a Mop-up Round and Stray Vacancy Round.

The AYUSH UG Counselling round 2 will start from 18 February. The choice filling and locking for Round 2 candidates will be conducted from 19 February to 22 February. The results for the second round of UG counselling will be out on 25 February. The third AYUSH UG counselling round will take place from 11 March. The stray vacancy round will be held from 25 to 31 March by the AACCC.

No fresh registrations will be conducted for the stray vacancy round 2021.

View the detailed AYUSH UG counselling schedule 2021 here.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website of AACCC at http://aaccc.gov.in.

