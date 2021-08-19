NEET is an entrance examination for admission to BHMS, MBBS, BUMS, BDS, BSMS, BDS, and BAMS along with other undergraduate (UG) medical programmes

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 is all set to be conducted on 12 September. Earlier this month, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had closed the registrations process where it allowed students to make changes to their exam forms.

Meanwhile, the admit cards will be issued by the agency on the official website neet.nta.nic.in from 9 September onwards.

This year the NEET 2021 exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode. The NTA recently released a list of guidelines that need to be followed by students.

Check what not to carry to the exam hall below:

- NTA has listed a set of barred items that candidates are not allowed to carry with them to the exam hall. Items include any textual material (printed or written), Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Log Table, Electronic Pen or Scanner, bits of papers, Geometry or Pencil Box, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, and others.

- Communication devices like Earphones, Pager, Health Band, Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Microphone and others are not permitted to be carried to the exam hall by students.

- The agency has also requested applicants not to wear ornaments or metallic items when appearing for the exam. Candidates wearing articles or objects of faith should report about it at the examination centre at least two hours prior to the last reporting time. So that, the concerned authorities have enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate.

- If it is discovered that any candidate is carrying a suspected device within an item of faith, then he/she will be questioned and also asked not to enter with the item into the examination hall.

- On the day of the exam, candidates are advised not to carry their goggles, handbag, wallet, wristwatch, bracelet, belt, cap, camera. Also, food items and water bottles will also be barred from carrying to the exam hall.

For the unversed, NEET is an entrance examination for admission to BHMS, MBBS, BUMS, BDS, BSMS, BDS, and BAMS along with other undergraduate (UG) medical programmes in recognised (Medical/Dental/AYUSH) and other colleges in India.