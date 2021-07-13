NEET UG 2021: Application window to open at 5 pm; check list of required documents here

Candidates are advised to submit the application form as quickly as possible after the registration window opens

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 application form for admission to various medical courses like MBBS, BAMS, BUMS, BDS, BHMS, and BSMS will be released at 5 pm today, 13 July. Candidates, who want to apply for the medical entrance exam, can do so by visiting the official website ntaneet.nic.in.

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan announced the new date for the medical entrance test yesterday, 12 July. He informed that the exam, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 1 August, will now be conducted on 12 September.

As a large number of students apply for the exam every year, it is advisable that aspirants submit the application form as quickly as possible after the registration window opens.

Take a look below at the list of documents needed to apply:

- Scanned copy of the passport size photograph

- Scanned copy of the candidate’s signature

- Scanned image of the candidate’s e-version of left-hand thumb impression

- Class 10th certificate

Candidates should note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the exam in English and 10 other Indian regional languages. The NEET exam is held every year where candidates mark the machine-readable answer sheet in pen or pencil.

Once the process begins, follow these steps to register for the exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

Step 2: Candidates will have to fill the online application form and write down the application number

Step 3: While submitting the form, candidates will have to upload the required documents needed

Step 4: Applicants will have to pay the fee by prescribed modes or format

Step 5: Keep a printout of the confirmation page after successful payment of the fee