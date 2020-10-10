NEET result 2020 expected by 12 October: Know how cut-off marks and ranks are calculated

As per last year’s cut off, students who secured 701 marks or above got the first rank. Those who secured marks between 690 and 681 were ranked between 20 and 88

NEET UG 2020 results are expected to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by 12 October. The examination conducting body will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 final answer key soon on its website ntaneet.nic.in, based on which the result will be announced. Along with the result, the qualifying cutoff scores will also be released.

According to a report by Times Now, the cut-off, or marks obtained by students to qualify NEET, is expected to be higher this year as compared to last year.

According to estimates based on the previous years results, candidates belonging to general or unreserved category need to score 50 percentile or more to qualify the medical entrance examination. The cut off for unreserved PH candidates is set at 45 percentile, while for SC, ST, OBC category it is 40 percentile.

It is worth noting that admissions to AIIMS and JIPMER will be done on the basis of marks and rank secured by candidates in NEET 2020.

A report by Careers 360 said that the rank a NEET candidate scores for a specific score varies every year. It depends on the difficulty level of the NEET question paper, level of preparation of aspirants and number of students appearing for the exam. The cut off is usually higher if the paper is easy.

As per the latest official NEET data, 15.97 lakh candidates had successfully registered themselves for the medical entrance test, out of which around 13 lakhs aspirants have appeared

As per last year’s cut off, students who secured 701 marks or above got the first rank. Those who secured marks between 690 and 681 were ranked between 20 and 88.

The entrance examination was conducted on 13 September for admission to 80,055 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, and 525 BVSc and AH seats offered in colleges of India. Around 85 to 90 percent candidates took the examination that was conducted at over 3,800 centres across the country.