NEET Result 2019 LIVE Updates: NTA to declare NEET score, rank card soon; check official website ntaneet.nic.in for merit list

NEET Result 2019 Latest Updates | The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results 2019 soon. The official website said the results for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses will be declared today ( Thursday, 5 June) on the official website ntaneet.nic.in.
The NEET 2019 was conducted by National Testing Agency on 5 May and 20 May, the latter date being chosen to enable Fani-affected Odisha candidates and Karnataka exam takers whose train got delayed to also appear for the exam. The NTA has already released the NEET Answer Key 2019 and accepted the objection against the same till 01 June
The result will be available on NTA's official website. The NEET 2019 result will first be available on the exam body’s website ntaneet.nic.in and secondly it will also be hosted on the webpage of the Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in.
Here's how to check your NEET 2019 score once it is declared.
Step 1- Visit these websites ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in
Step 2- Search for a tab saying download NEET Result 2019
Step 3- Click it and on the new window enter the required details
Step 4- The NEET Result 2019 or NTA NEET Result 2019 will be displayed. Download and take a printout for future reference.
NEET 2019 merit list will be prepared as per the directives of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Council of India (MC) and Dental Council of India (DCI). Admission procedure will be done in accordance with NEET Medical merit list 2019, NEET Dental merit list 2019.
The general category candidates will be considered for the NEET 2019 merit list on scoring minimum 50 percent. For those belonging to reserved including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40 percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45 percentile.
It is to be noted that NTA is only responsible for conducting the exam, the declaration of result and for providing an all India rank merit list to the Directorate General Health Service, Government of India for the conduct of counselling for 15 percent reserved seats and for supplying the result to states and other counselling authorities.
Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 11:52:47 IST
